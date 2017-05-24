NEWS

Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed

Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach became flooded because of a sea wall being removed by a contractor, according to residents on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Laura Arcaris)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Newport Beach neighborhood was being flooded Wednesday night after a seawall was mistakenly damaged, according to witnesses.

The flooding occurred in the 500 block of 36th Street on Balboa Peninsula.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that a contractor was doing demolition work at a house site and took out a seawall. The flooding began when the tide came in.



Authorities are on the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as details become available.
