Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A Newport Beach neighborhood was being flooded Wednesday night after a seawall was mistakenly damaged, according to witnesses.
The flooding occurred in the 500 block of 36th Street on Balboa Peninsula.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that a contractor was doing demolition work at a house site and took out a seawall. The flooding began when the tide came in.
#BREAKING #NewportBeach neighborhood flooded after seawall is destroyed pic.twitter.com/p2VHRrZz5j— christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) May 25, 2017
Authorities are on the scene.
DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as details become available.