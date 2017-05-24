Newport Beach neighborhood flooded after seawall destroyed

A Newport Beach neighborhood was being flooded Wednesday night after a seawall was mistakenly damaged, according to witnesses.The flooding occurred in the 500 block of 36th Street on Balboa Peninsula.Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that a contractor was doing demolition work at a house site and took out a seawall. The flooding began when the tide came in.Authorities are on the scene.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as details become available.