Armed man accused of attacking woman shot, killed by Newport Beach police

The scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Newport Beach on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed man accused of attacking a woman was shot and killed by police in Newport Beach Saturday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Pacific Coast Highway and 61st Street, according to Newport Beach police. It all started when a citizen reported an in-progress domestic violence incident in the area and said the suspect was holding a knife.

When officers arrived, they witnessed the suspect still in possession of the weapon. Although initially compliant with an officer's orders to drop the knife, the suspect re-armed himself seconds later. According to police, the suspect then exhibited threatening actions toward an officer and, fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the officer shot and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Orange County Global Medical Center in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His name was being withheld pending identification by the Orange County Coroner's Office.

No officers were injured.

The victim of the domestic violence incident was also transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Details on her condition were not released.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office was expected to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Meantime, anyone with further information about the incident was urged to contact police.
