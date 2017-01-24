NEWS

No criminal charges for 2 LAPD officers involved in Ezell Ford shooting, DA says

Ezell Ford, 25, was fatally shot by LAPD officers Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas near his South Los Angeles home on Aug. 11, 2014.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
No criminal charges will be filed against two Los Angeles police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Ford, a mentally challenged man, was shot and killed by officers near his South Los Angeles home on Aug. 11, 2014.

Prosecutors concluded in a 28-page report that Officers Antonio Villegas and Sharlton Wampler acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others.

Police and prosecutors said Villegas and Wampler approached Ford because he was acting suspiciously and may have been trying to discard an illegal substance.

A struggle ensued, and Ford was shot. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"The evidence indicates that Ford was on top of Wampler, struggling to obtain Wampler's primary service weapon and posing an immediate threat to his safety and his partner's safety," according to the report. "In fear for their lives, Villegas and Wampler each responded with deadly force."

In 2015, the Police Commission determined that one of the officers violated department policy, but the other was justified in firing his weapon. The commission did not specify which officer acted improperly.

Last November, Ford's family reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles over a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit.

Ford's death has been at the center of protests against the department over officer shootings of black suspects.
Related Topics:
newslapdpolice shootingpolice brutalityofficer-involved shootingLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ezell Ford's family reaches tentative settlement with city over lawsuit
Activists demand better reviews in police shootings amid Ezell Ford case
LAPD union: Ezell Ford ruling places police work in jeopardy
1 officer in policy, 1 officer out of policy in Ezell Ford shooting
Autopsy reveals Ezell Ford was shot in arm, back, abdomen
NEWS
Driver punches, kicks other car during road-rage incident in Westlake
Beauty company exec stabbed to death in Woodland Hills
Democrats Grill Trump HHS Nominee Over Stock Trades, Obamacare Plans
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Trump Moves to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
More News
Top Stories
Xavier Becerra sworn in as California's first Latino attorney general
Brown gives defiant State of the State speech in face of Trump agenda
$20M in cash found hidden in box spring
Beauty company exec stabbed to death in Woodland Hills
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Car slams into home while being followed by authorities in Athens
Show More
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday
Santa Clarita family home lost in mounds of mud after storm
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
Fun facts about peanut butter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos