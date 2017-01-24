LOS ANGELES (KABC) --No criminal charges will be filed against two Los Angeles police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Ezell Ford, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.
Ford, a mentally challenged man, was shot and killed by officers near his South Los Angeles home on Aug. 11, 2014.
Prosecutors concluded in a 28-page report that Officers Antonio Villegas and Sharlton Wampler acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others.
Police and prosecutors said Villegas and Wampler approached Ford because he was acting suspiciously and may have been trying to discard an illegal substance.
A struggle ensued, and Ford was shot. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.
"The evidence indicates that Ford was on top of Wampler, struggling to obtain Wampler's primary service weapon and posing an immediate threat to his safety and his partner's safety," according to the report. "In fear for their lives, Villegas and Wampler each responded with deadly force."
In 2015, the Police Commission determined that one of the officers violated department policy, but the other was justified in firing his weapon. The commission did not specify which officer acted improperly.
Last November, Ford's family reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles over a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit.
Ford's death has been at the center of protests against the department over officer shootings of black suspects.