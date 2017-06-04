NEWS

North Hills chase suspect sought after crashing into several cars

Police are looking for a suspect who crashed into several cars during a chase in North Hills Saturday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed into several cars during a chase in North Hills Saturday night.

Authorities said they were chasing down two suspects in the vehicle when the car crashed into several other cars at the off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard.

Officers said they found two guns in the suspects' vehicle.

One person was taken in custody and the other was still on the run.

A driver who was hit in the pursuit said it was the scariest moment of her life.

"My car was completely flipped around. The person driving decided to go on the off-ramp and it flipped all the way around and my car is probably totaled," shared Stephanie Weiss.

A description of the suspect was not released.
