NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol vehicle

Dray Clark has the latest on the shooting of an NYPD officer in the Bronx.

NEW YORK --
A New York City police officer died after being shot while in a police command post vehicle in the Tremont section of the Bronx early Wednesday.

The female officer was shot while in the vehicle parked at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

She has been identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia.

A suspect walked up to the vehicle, positioned in the neighborhood in response to a recent shooting, and opened fire.

Police sources told ABC News surveillance video recovered by the NYPD shows the suspect "purposefully" walking up to the command unit and opening fire through the passenger side window.

The officer was taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where she later died.

Familia was writing in her memo book at the time, indicating she may not have seen the gunman coming.

While her partner radioed for help, other officers ran outside and spotted the suspect running about a block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.


The NYPD said it recovered the suspect's weapon at the scene:


During the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers, a civilian was hit and has a non-life threatening injury.

Officer Familia was assigned to the 46th Precinct's Anti Crime unit.

"Based on what we know right now, it is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

Watch the NYPD Commissioner's briefing at the hospital after the shooting:
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Commissoner James O'Neill gave an update on the shooting of an NYPD officer.



O'Neill later tweeted that the officer had been assassinated.


Familia's body was taken to the medical examiner's office.


Authorities said Bonds is a career criminal who was on parole for a 2013 robbery in Syracuse and had been arrested for a previous attack on a police officer using brass knuckles.
