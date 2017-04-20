NEWS

Orange County couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says

EMBED </>More News Videos

A couple in Orange County is accused of orchestrating a $40 million workers' compensation scam. (KABC)

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A $40 million workers' compensation insurance scam was uncovered in Orange County, according to officials.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced several felony charges had been filed against the alleged masterminds: Christopher and Tanya King.

"The Kings are accused of victimizing more than 13,000 patients and collecting over $23 million," Rackauckas said.

The district attorney's office said the Kings used their companies - Monarch Medical Group, King Medical Management and One Source Laboratories - to recruit doctors and pharmacists to prescribe unnecessary treatments for workers' compensation patients.

In return, officials said the doctors and pharmacists received kickbacks.

"These physicians betrayed the trust that patients put in them to put their care first and foremost," California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said.

Rackauckas announced charges were filed against 26 people, including 21 doctors. One scheme alleged the couple worked with Charles Bonner and Mervyn Miller, the owners of Steven's Pharmacy in Costa Mesa.

The district attorney's office said various creams, not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, were produced. The Kings allegedly bought them for $15 to $40, but billed the insurance carriers $250 to $700.

"We've all been appalled to see huge medical bills that appear to be out of proportion to the services and products provided," Rackauckas said.

A pharmacist at Steven's Pharmacy told ABC7 the claims were false. The Kings were also accused of working with doctors to order bogus urine tests.

The number for Monarch Medical has been disconnected. Officials said they hoped the charges would send a message.

"If you're ripping off insurance companies and consumers and employers and ultimately putting patients here at risk, we're going to come after you," Jones said.

If convicted of all charges, Tanya King faces a maximum of 117 years in prison.
Related Topics:
newsscaminsurance fraudfrauddoctor arresteddoctorspharmaceuticalspharmacisthealth insuranceinsuranceCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US authorities debating charges against Assange
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
Show More
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
More News
Top Video
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in DTLA
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
More Video