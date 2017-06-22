An Orange County grandfather walked out a free man after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.Guy Miles was freed from jail in Orange Tuesday. He had been serving 75 years to life for a 1998 robbery in Fullerton, despite several witnesses placing him in Las Vegas at the time.The California Innocence Project, which helps wrongly convicted prisoners, worked on his case for 15 years. In January, a court overturned the conviction.Rather than face a new trial, Miles accepted a plea deal that allowed him to return to his family.