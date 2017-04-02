A 37-year-old Uber driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger in Orange County, and Santa Ana police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.Angel Sanchez was arrested Saturday at his Costa Mesa home on suspicion of sexual assault, which police said took place Thursday night near the victim's home in Santa Ana.The woman, whose name was not released, requested the Uber ride to her house and was picked up by Sanchez in a gray 2016 Toyota Sienna. Santa Ana police said the assault took place inside the van near the victim's destination.After the sexual assault, the victim ran from Sanchez's van and immediately dialed 911, police said.Sanchez, who has been an Uber driver for over one year, was booked into the Santa Ana PD Jail on sexual assault charges and being held on $100,000 bail.Uber released a statement to Eyewitness News about the crime, saying Sanchez has been "banned" from the ride share service.the statement read.Santa Ana police detectives believe this may not be the first time Sanchez has targeted a passenger. Anyone who has witnessed inappropriate or assaultive behavior by Sanchez was urged to call (714) 245-8412.