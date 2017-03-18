NEWS

OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency

EMBED </>More News Videos

A waiter at the Saint Marc pub-cafe in Huntington Beach was fired after asking diners for proof of residency. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A waiter at a Huntington Beach restaurant was fired after asking some diners for not only ID, but proof of residency.

Diana Carrillo of Irvine said she was stunned when the waiter at Saint Marc pub-café asked her and her friends for their proof of residency.

"I was shocked," she recalled. "I didn't know what to say."

Carrillo was at the Pacific Coast Highway restaurant last Saturday with two friends and her sister.

"I looked at my friend and sister and I said 'Did he really just ask us this?' They said yeah, he asked us the same thing."

"My friend said he repeated his question and he said I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you."

They complained to the manager, who told them they could sit in another section, she said. But they were so shocked that they decided to leave.

She later posted her story on Facebook.



The restaurant later said the waiter had been fired and that his actions were not reflective of the café's management.

"In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management," the restaurant said.

Saint Marc pub-cafe also said it would donate 10 percent of this weekend's proceeds to a charity of Carillo's choice. She chose Orange County Immigrant Youth United.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationrestaurantHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near WH
Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed in line of duty
Pence calls on conservatives to support GOP health care bill
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
More News
Top Stories
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
SoCal artist's billboard shows Trump flanked by swastikas, mushroom cloud
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
Show More
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
More News
Top Video
SoCal artist's billboard shows Trump flanked by swastikas, mushroom cloud
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
More Video