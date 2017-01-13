  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Seal Beach woman arrested on suspicion of selling sick puppies to customers

Irvine Animal Services officers found 13 puppies inside a bathtub in a Cypress hotel room after they arrested a woman for animal cruelty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Seal Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty acts, including selling sick puppies.

Megan Ann Hoechstetter, 42, was arrested Wednesday by Irvine police. Authorities said she faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for crimes against animals. She was arrested after authorities said she sold a sick puppy who died a week after being purchased by an Irvine family.

Hoechstetter is also accused of creating a fake rescue organization called Pawlosophy and using a website to sell animals that she may have gotten from Mexico that had not received proper care. Police believe she may have operated under other fake business names.


When authorities arrested Hoechstetter, she was found with six puppies. Police then learned she had been staying at a hotel in Cypress and went to investigate. Animal services officers found 13 more puppies in the bathroom.

All 19 puppies were taken to the Irvine Animal Care Center to receive treatment. Authorities said the puppies will not be up for adoption anytime soon because of their age and fragile health.

Animal services officers want to remind people to use caution when buying or rescuing an animal. They provided a list of guidelines that could help:

  • Be wary of groups or organizations who only communicate with you online.
  • Reputable rescue organizations will always want to visit your home for an inspection.
  • Be cautious of anyone who wants to meet you in a parking lot or other public place.
  • Always ask to see veterinary records for the animal you want to adopt. Make sure the animal is up to date on vaccinations and has been checked out by a state-licensed veterinarian. The paperwork should match the animal you will adopt.
  • Never buy a puppy who has been advertised as "saved from another country."
  • Watch out for organizations that request extra donations that were not disclosed in the beginning.
  • Don't buy or rescue a puppy younger than 8 weeks old.
  • Consider adopting from a local animal shelter, such as a humane society. The organizations must provide medical attention and vet care for their animals.

If you believe you have been a victim or have information on the case, please contact Animal Services Supervisor Kim Cherney at (949) 724-7091 or kcherney@cityofirvine.org.
Related Topics:
newsarrestanimal crueltyanimal newspuppypet adoptionanimal abuseIrvineCypressOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Senate Hearing Finds Backpage.com Complicit in Underage Sex Trafficking
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
More News
Top Stories
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
Shop owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state hospital
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Show More
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Local artists take part in political exhibition at DTLA Art Walk
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos