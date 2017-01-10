A possible third suspect remains at large after a car-to-car gun battle involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in San Bernardino on Monday.Authorities said the violence erupted just before 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Mountain View.Bullet holes riddled the suspect's car following the wild shootout which occurred in the middle of the street."We heard a series of five shots. They were rhythmic and rapid," witness Jonathan Albin described. "We heard a second burst of shots, again five shots, coming from somewhere to the right or south of us."The suspects abandoned a vehicle a short distance away and tried to flee the scene.One suspect was arrested and a second suspect was found at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said they believe a third suspect remained at large.Officials said it was unclear what triggered the violent confrontation.