NEWS

Off-duty LA County deputy involved in car-to-car shootout in San Bernardino

Authorities said a car-to-car- shootout involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy occurred on Mountain View in San Bernardino on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A possible third suspect remains at large after a car-to-car gun battle involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in San Bernardino on Monday.

Authorities said the violence erupted just before 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Mountain View.

Bullet holes riddled the suspect's car following the wild shootout which occurred in the middle of the street.

"We heard a series of five shots. They were rhythmic and rapid," witness Jonathan Albin described. "We heard a second burst of shots, again five shots, coming from somewhere to the right or south of us."

The suspects abandoned a vehicle a short distance away and tried to flee the scene.

One suspect was arrested and a second suspect was found at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe a third suspect remained at large.

Officials said it was unclear what triggered the violent confrontation.
