NEWS

Bodycam shows officer rescuing a 4-year old from drowning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officer Aaron Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a child from drowning, the Topeka Police Department said. (Topeka Police Department via Storyful)

A Kansas police officer was at the right place at the right time when he leaped into a pond to rescue a drowning 4-year-old.

Bodycam footage released by the Topeka Police Department shows Officer Aaron Bulmer running into the pond and pulling out a young boy.

"I got a civilian, he almost drowned," the officer said. "I got him out."

The child was later identified as being diagnosed with autism, according to ABC News.

"Many times, children with autism are drawn to water, as was displayed in this case," the department said in the statement. "Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life."

The boy was was later taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Details of his condition have not been released.
Related Topics:
newspolice officerchild rescuedchildrenautismu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
More News
Top Stories
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
Bright Futures schools in Inland Empire barred from getting new students
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
USC program helps LA students with full scholarships
Show More
Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
Ex-Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex w/ students
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
More News
Top Video
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Bright Futures schools in Inland Empire barred from getting new students
USC program helps LA students with full scholarships
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
More Video