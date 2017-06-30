BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday after a man allegedly pointed a replica firearm at authorities.
The Burbank Police Department said in a press release that detectives from the South Pasadena Police Department notified them of the shooting, which happened at about 8:35 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway.
South Pasadena authorities were investigating an identity theft case at the home. Burbank authorities said Marco Cardoza, 41, pointed a handgun at investigators inside the house. The officers shot him in response.
Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were hurt. His gun was later determined to be a replica.
Burbank authorities will continue to investigate the incident.