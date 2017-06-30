Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday after a man allegedly pointed a replica firearm at authorities.The Burbank Police Department said in a press release that detectives from the South Pasadena Police Department notified them of the shooting, which happened at about 8:35 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway.South Pasadena authorities were investigating an identity theft case at the home. Burbank authorities said Marco Cardoza, 41, pointed a handgun at investigators inside the house. The officers shot him in response.Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were hurt. His gun was later determined to be a replica.Burbank authorities will continue to investigate the incident.