A human skull was found Sunday as firefighters were examining an area where a brush fire broke out the previous day in Sherman Oaks.The small brush fire started just before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Coy Drive Saturday. It was knocked down within 90 minutes, but firefighters needed help from water-dropping helicopters because of the difficult terrain.As firefighters were cleaning up the area Sunday, they found what appeared to be remains. They notified the LAPD and the coroner's office will examine the remains.Neighbor Irina Faktorovich said the incident was surreal because she has lived in the area for nearly 20 years. She said neighborhood is quiet and nothing like this has ever happened before.But she and other neighbors were relieved to know the remains were not from the fire as authorities said the skull appeared to be old.Authorities will be back on the scene Monday to canvass the area for more remains and any evidence.No injuries were reported. It was unclear what started the fire.The investigation was ongoing.