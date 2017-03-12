NEWS

Old human skull found in area where small fire broke out in Sherman Oaks

EMBED </>More News Videos

Possible human remains were found Sunday as firefighters were examining an area where a brush fire broke out the previous day in Sherman Oaks. (KABC)

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A human skull was found Sunday as firefighters were examining an area where a brush fire broke out the previous day in Sherman Oaks.

The small brush fire started just before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Coy Drive Saturday. It was knocked down within 90 minutes, but firefighters needed help from water-dropping helicopters because of the difficult terrain.

As firefighters were cleaning up the area Sunday, they found what appeared to be remains. They notified the LAPD and the coroner's office will examine the remains.

Neighbor Irina Faktorovich said the incident was surreal because she has lived in the area for nearly 20 years. She said neighborhood is quiet and nothing like this has ever happened before.

But she and other neighbors were relieved to know the remains were not from the fire as authorities said the skull appeared to be old.

Authorities will be back on the scene Monday to canvass the area for more remains and any evidence.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what started the fire.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newshuman remains foundbrush firefirefightersSherman OaksLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Details emerge of Llano crash that killed 2 people, left 3 others hospitalized
Minors found drinking on party bus in West LA
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
More News
Top Stories
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Minors found drinking on party bus in West LA
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to rumors about Senate run
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti, officials say
Show More
5 people injured, 10 animals killed in Santa Ana house fire
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle on I-405 in Sherman Oaks
Anti-deportation training offered to fearful immigrants
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
Death toll in Guatemala fire rises to 39 girls
More News
Top Video
Minors found drinking on party bus in West LA
3 dead in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce
Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation
WATCH: Baby sees military dad for 1st time w/ glasses
More Video