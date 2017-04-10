An investigation was underway Sunday morning after police in Ontario shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun at a Stater Bros grocery store.Ontario police were called to the store, located at 1949 E. 4th Street, at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday night after they said the suspect walked into the market holding a shotgun.Authorities said store employees sent out a silent panic alarm after spotting the suspect. After officers arrived to the scene, employees and customers were evacuated from the building, authorities said.Ontario police said officers entered the store thinking it was an active shooter situation. When they made contact with the suspect, officers shot and struck him but it was not known how many shots were fired.The armed man, whose identity was not released, succumbed to his injuries. Police confirmed he did not shoot at police or anyone inside the building.Investigators were working to determine exactly what led to the gunfire.