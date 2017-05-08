Ontario thief caught on video stuffing package under shirt

An Ontario package thief was caught in the act on camera, and the homeowner hopes the footage will help catch the culprit.Just minutes after the delivery was made around 4:15 p.m. last Friday, a thief swiped it from the porch in front of a home near Archibald and Merrill avenues.The surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the home, grabbing the package and concealing it under his plaid shirt.The homeowner said the man was spotted following the OnTrac delivery car around the neighborhood before he stole the package.The homeowner said she has filed a police report.