Oroville Dam-area mandatory evacuations lifted

Northern California officials on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 residents who live below the Oroville Dam.The evacuation was put in place Sunday amid concerns the dam might fail due to spillway damage and send a wall of water downstream.Although the mandatory evacuation order was lifted, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes and be ready for "the prospect that we will issue another evacuation order."State water officials said they have drained enough of the lake behind Oroville Dam so that its earthen emergency spillway will not be needed to handle runoff from an approaching storm that is expected to bring rain later in the week.Honea said the risks to a damaged spillway at the dam are significantly reduced because an inspection found no further erosion.The water levels dropped to a safe level after crews and helicopters placed sandbags, rocks and cement blocks around the damaged parts of the spillway.Residents expressed frustration while they were evacuated from their homes. Some at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico were upset to be away from their homes, while others tried to stay positive."I would rather be up here in a little discomfort for a few days and make sure that I'm not going to get flooded out of my house," one person said.The fairgrounds have helped with donations and clothing, but some people have said there have been problems with a lack of cots and issues with restrooms.Over the weekend, the swollen lake spilled down the unpaved emergency spillway for nearly 40 hours, leaving it badly eroded. The problem occurred six days after engineers discovered a growing hole in the dam's main, concrete spillwayLake Oroville is the main reservoir of California's State Water Project, which supplies water for more than half the state's 39 million residents and for millions of acres of farmland in the leading agricultural state. It's not clear how damage to the two spillways will affect long-term water releases from the dam.Gov. Jerry Brown said Monday that he sent a letter to the White House requesting direct federal assistance in the emergency, though some federal agencies have been helping already.