Oroville Dam: Gov. Brown issues emergency order, nearly 200K evacuated

Gov. Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to fortify the response to the Lake Oroville area, where nearly 200,000 people remain evacuated due to erosion at the nation's tallest dam. (California Highway Patrol - Valley Division)

Gov. Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to fortify the response to the Lake Oroville area, where nearly 200,000 people remain evacuated due to erosion at the nation's tallest dam.

Lake Oroville, which is about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, had water levels so high that an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time.


The evacuation was ordered Sunday afternoon after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.

If the emergency spillway fails, it could send a 30-foot wall of water into communities. This is why 188,000 residents from three counties were told to evacuate, and they have no idea when they will be allowed to return to their homes.

As of late Sunday night, no more water was flowing over the emergency spillway.

The hole started out small last week, but the problem grew worse.

Engineers spotted this hole on the concrete lip of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway.


Officials said crews will continue releasing as much as 100,000 cubic feet per second from the main spillway to try and reduce the dam's level by 50 feet ahead of storms forecast to reach the area Wednesday.

"The idea behind that strategy was to reduce the erosion and stop the erosion, and now the site is starting to de-water and drain out," said Bill Croyle Director of the Department of Water Resources.

Monday, authorities will attempt to plug the hole by dropping bags of rocks into the crevasse via helicopter.

