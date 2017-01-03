NEWS

Oxnard police seeking man for alleged armed kidnapping of girlfriend

Oxnard kidnapping suspect Jamell Taylor. (Oxnard Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Oxnard police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into his girlfriend's home and kidnapped her.

Police say Jamell Taylor, 31, broke into his girlfriend's home around 4:45 a.m. through a window and brandished a screwdriver as a weapon to force her from the home in the 200 block of Riverpark Boulevard.

The 29-year-old woman's mother called police, who searched the area.

They found her about two hours later near Ventura Road and Forest Park Boulevard with a minor injury.

They continued searching for Taylor but were unable to locate him.

Taylor is also wanted on an active warrant for a parole violation.

Taylor is described as black, 31 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information on Taylor is asked to call Oxnard police at (805) 385-7600 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
