Oxnard police seeking man for alleged armed kidnapping of girlfriend

Oxnard police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into his girlfriend's home and kidnapped her.Police say Jamell Taylor, 31, broke into his girlfriend's home around 4:45 a.m. through a window and brandished a screwdriver as a weapon to force her from the home in the 200 block of Riverpark Boulevard.The 29-year-old woman's mother called police, who searched the area.They found her about two hours later near Ventura Road and Forest Park Boulevard with a minor injury.They continued searching for Taylor but were unable to locate him.Taylor is also wanted on an active warrant for a parole violation.Taylor is described as black, 31 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and black sweat pants.Anyone with information on Taylor is asked to call Oxnard police at (805) 385-7600 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.