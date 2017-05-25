Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy

Closing arguments were read for a Palmdale couple on trial accused of torturing and murdering their toddler.Brandon Williams kept his face buried in his hands as the prosecutor presented closing arguments in an Antelope Valley courtroom.The 27-year-old is on trial, accused of first-degree murder and torture in the death of 2-year-old Anthony, his girlfriend's son."Was defendant Wiliams crying when he tortured, punched Anthony into a vegetative state?" asked Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami.The toddler's mother, 23-year-old Rosie Wilson, is being tried on the same charges.Williams admitted to hitting Anthony in the head five times before the toddler was hospitalized in August of 2014. He remained in a vegetative state for more than a month before his death.The prosecutor says there was evidence that anhony was beaten three weeks earlier and was not taken to get medical care."Anthony was in his crib with his brain swelling and bleeding and nobody was caring for Anthony. Nobody was there for Anthony," Hatami added.The defense argued that Williams did not intend to kill the child but the prosecution said he was unhappy in his relationship with Wilson and jealous of her child."He intended to do that," Hatami said. "He intended to do it for revenge to get back at Rosie."If convicted, the couple may face up to life in prison.