Passengers safe after plane's engine smokes at LAX

Emergency personnel responded to Los Angeles International Airport Friday night when a plane's engine suddenly started smoking. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Emergency personnel responded to Los Angeles International Airport Friday night when a plane's engine suddenly started smoking.

The United regional jet, coming from Monterey, had landed at LAX at about 10:15 p.m. when someone noticed smoke pouring from an engine.

The plane made it to the gate, and everyone onboard was safely evacuated.

ABC7's LAX camera captured the scene as emergency vehicles responded to the incident.

There was no word yet on the cause of the smoke. No further information was released.
