Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck after car jumps curb in Long Beach

A man was fatally struck by a car that jumped a curb Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Long Beach. (OnScene)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 63-year-old man was killed late Wednesday evening when he was struck by a car that jumped a curb in Long Beach, authorities said.

The fatal incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Channel Drive, said a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department's East Division. The victim died at the scene.

He was later identified by Los Angeles County coroner's office as Joseph Azzam Gammoh, who is believed to have been a transient. An autopsy is pending.

The woman behind the wheel was being questioned by investigators, though she did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.
