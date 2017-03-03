Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood

One person was killed when an allegedly drunk driver flew down a street in Maywood, hit two pedestrians and smashed into several parked cars, police and witnesses said.The driver tried to flee the scene, but a code enforcement officer who happened to be nearby chased him down and tackled him, holding him until deputies arrived to make an arrest, witnesses told ABC7.The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 59th Street and Heliotrope Avenue in Maywood.Witnesses said the white Dodge Challenger appeared to be traveling about 50 mph before the crash.The Challenger struck a parked car and then hit two men who were standing on the street talking with a code enforcement officer who was parked in his vehicle, witnesses said.The suspect then swerved and hit another car and then several others before attempting to flee the scene on foot.One of the two pedestrians died and the other was hospitalized.Investigators say the driver appears to have been under the influence.