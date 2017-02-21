NEWS

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at intersection in Sylmar; driver sought

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are seen at Foothill and Glenoaks boulevards in Sylmar after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car that fled the scene at an intersection in Sylmar on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The hit-and-run collision was reported about 6:35 p.m. at Foothill and Glenoaks boulevards, just south of the 210 Freeway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers from the agency's Mission and Valley Traffic divisions responded to the location and closed the intersection as an investigation got underway.

Additional information about the victim was not immediately available.

The suspect's vehicle is described only as a dark-colored 4-door sedan, according to LAPD investigators.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
