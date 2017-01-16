PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan

A cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing dozens.
The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed into the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. Four people on the plane were killed and dozens on the ground. Death toll reports ranged from 31 to 37 people, from the presidential press office and emergency officials, respectively.
Authorities said they believe the crash was caused by pilot error.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos