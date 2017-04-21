Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
Look back at the iconic career of Prince through the years
Email
share
share
tweet
email
kabc
Friday, April 21, 2017 03:23AM
Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at age 57. Take a look back at his iconic career through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
news
music
prince
celebrity deaths
celebrity
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Related
Celebrities, musicians react to the death of Prince
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
Oregon man arrested after setting stranger ablaze at Denny's
Trump nominates Scott Brown amid Fox News misconduct allegations
Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005
Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets 'big morale boost'
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Sen. Kamala Harris concerned about cuts to technical education
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
3 LA parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements
Show More
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Cool Kid Vanessa Villanueva heads environmental club to protect the planet
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KABC-TV Los Angeles