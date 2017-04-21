NEWS

Look back at the iconic career of Prince through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Prince performs on the Isle of Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark in a concert that was interrupted by heavy rain in August 2011. (Polfoto&#47;Jakob Joergensen&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at age 57. Take a look back at his iconic career through the years in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
newsmusicprincecelebrity deathscelebrity
Load Comments
Related
Celebrities, musicians react to the death of Prince
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
Oregon man arrested after setting stranger ablaze at Denny's
Trump nominates Scott Brown amid Fox News misconduct allegations
Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005
Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets 'big morale boost'
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Sen. Kamala Harris concerned about cuts to technical education
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
3 LA parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements
Show More
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Cool Kid Vanessa Villanueva heads environmental club to protect the planet
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos