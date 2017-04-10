NEWS

PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting

Police officers investigate outside North Park School after a fatal shooting at the elementary school, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A fatal shooting at North Park Elementary School prompted a multi-campus lockdown and massive emergency response in San Bernardino on Monday.

Police said a female teacher was shot and killed by a man, who was visiting the school at the time. The man then turned the gun on himself.

Two students suffered gunshot injuries and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

A mother is frantic after her child sent her text messages that a shooting occurred at their elementary school in San Bernardino on Monday.

