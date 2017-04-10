PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A fatal shooting at North Park Elementary School prompted a multi-campus lockdown and massive emergency response in San Bernardino on Monday.
Police said a female teacher was shot and killed by a man, who was visiting the school at the time. The man then turned the gun on himself.
Two students suffered gunshot injuries and were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
