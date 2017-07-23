NEWS

Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley

Officials investigate the scene of a single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A pilot was killed in a single-engine plane crash in Apple Valley over the weekend.

The fixed-wing plane came crashing down at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Union Avenue and Doberman Street, according to Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Crews found the aircraft with the deceased victim inside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's aviation division was working with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the crash.
