Police arrested a husband Thursday during an investigation into the possible death of his wife and mother of his children.Lt. Robert Wright of the Tustin Police Department said the suspect, Erik Merida-Diaz, contacted police at about 9:30 a.m."He called the police department to say he had hurt or injured someone inside the apartment," said Wright.Responding officers found Merida-Diaz outside an apartment on the 15700 Block of Tustin Village Way with cuts on his hand. They found the woman, Elvira Ventura, 35, dead inside an apartment. Initial investigation indicated she died from strangulation.Police said the couple's two young children were home when the crime occurred.Neighbor Veronica Deleon rushed home when she heard about the incident. She said she is heartbroken for the kids."They can never see their mom. Honestly it kills me, to think their mom is gone," said Deleon.Lt. Wright said this type of crime is unusual for Tustin."We don't get a lot of murders," he said.Police searched the home for more evidence Thursday evening. They are still trying to determine the motive for the crime.