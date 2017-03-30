Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena

Suspect in armed robbery, car theft surrenders in Pasadena after chase on 118, 210 fwys https://t.co/bSKPeSLdEX pic.twitter.com/814HCxBarh — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 31, 2017

Police chased an armed robbery suspect in a stolen Mustang through the San Fernando Valley and before he surrendered in Pasadena.The suspect in a silver Mustang was wanted in connection with an armed robbery and stolen vehicle in Huntington Beach, police said.The chase involving Los Angeles police and the CHP began in the North Hills area around 7:30 p.m.The suspect fled over surface streets through North Hills, then jumped on the 118 Freeway heading eastbound through San Fernando and Pacoima. He then moved onto the 210 through La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge, before pulling to the side in the Pasadena area near Walnut Street just after 8 p.m.He complied with officers' commands, emerging from the vehicle and placing his hands on his head. Officers took him into custody and searched the vehicle, but did not find any other suspects.AIR7HD's SkyMap7 tracked the vehicle at speeds around 70-80 mph on the freeway, at one point briefly topping 100 mph.