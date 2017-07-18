Police chase on NB 5 ends in Castaic with PIT maneuver

A driver led police on a chase along the northbound 5 Freeway from a collision in Glendale until she was stopped with a PIT maneuver in Castaic Monday night.The chase began around 10:20 p.m. with a report of a crash between a vehicle and a big rig on the 5 near the 2 Freeway interchange.At one point, CHP said the silver Volkswagen Jetta was trying to make a U-turn on the freeway.Officials also reported that someone tried to take the keys away from the driver - who appeared distraught and resisted the effort, biting the person trying to take the keys.Officers followed her northbound on the 5 at speeds varying between 50-70 mph. The chase ended shortly after 11 p.m. when an officer performed a PIT maneuver, forcing the Jetta onto the shoulder near Parker Road in Castaic.The car spun around and then slowly rolled back onto the freeway and bumped head-on into the cruiser.When officers approached the vehicle, they appeared to not take a posture indicating concern for an armed suspect.When they approached the driver, they had some trouble getting her out of the vehicle, although she did not appear to be actively resisting.Eventually paramedics arrived and she was taken away on a stretcher.The nature of her physical injuries or possible mental condition was not immediately available.