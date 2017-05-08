NEWS

Police investigating possible suicide of ex-soldier charged with shooting service dog

Marinna Rollins (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
Police say they're investigating the possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He says police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

MORE: Graphic video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend fatally shooting dog, officials say

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two could be heard laughing on a video recording they made as the dog was killed.

This photo submitted to ABC11 allegedly shows Cumboui tied to a tree moments before he was shot nearly a dozen times with a rifle.


Court documents show Rollins received a medical retirement from the Army in January.
