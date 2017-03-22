NEWS

Police release suspect in Chino school threat, arrest different student

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A teen who had been arrested for allegedly making online threats of a "Columbine" shooting at Chino High School has been released after police determined the threats were made by a different individual, officials said Wednesday night.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old student who attends the school on Wednesday and say he confessed to posting the threatening messages and had acted alone. They say no weapons were found at his Ontario home.

They released the initial suspect who had been arrested Tuesday, identified as a former student who had been expelled by the school previously for unrelated reasons.

The online threats included tweets such as "I'm recreating Columbine" and "Chino needs a good shooting," according to a group known as "The Tactical Institute," who spotted the tweets and reached out to law enforcement.

"The Chino Police Department and Chino Valley Unified School District will continue to take all threats of violence seriously" Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock said. "School safety remains a top priority and we will use all resources necessary to ensure that the parents, students and school faculty are safe on campus."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Related Topics:
newsschool threatcolumbine school shootingschool shootingChinoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisc. shooting rampage
Video shows suspected London attacker barreling across Westminster Bridge
Trump continues defense of 'wiretap' claims
Army veteran suspected in stabbing went to New York to 'target black males,' say police
More News
Top Stories
Man found guilty in 1992 murder of OC model
USA dominates Puerto Rico 8-0 to win World Baseball Classic
Lightning, hail spotted in LA, but clear skies expected Thursday
Man accused of taking dozens of 'upskirt' videos of female shoppers in IE
Mothers protest LAUSD's breast-feeding policy
London attack: 5 dead, including 1 police officer, 40 injured
Body found in Santa Clarita ID'd as missing Tarzana woman
Show More
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men
Meals on Wheels scrambles for donations amid Trump's proposed budget
CSU trustees vote to raise tuition by 5 percent
'Queen Mary Island' plans include ice climbing, zip lining
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Baja California
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos