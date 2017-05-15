Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1996387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the Paramount area on Monday.

A man was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the Paramount area Monday afternoon.Authorities said the chase began in South Gate on Atlantic Boulevard at about 12:45 p.m. Three suspects, two men and a woman, were in a stolen white van with red rims driving erratically, according to officials.Police said the van pulled over during the chase and let one of the men out who surrendered.The woman and other male suspect pulled behind a Target store, jumped a fence and attempted to flee on foot while carrying bags. The man was spotted running down railroad tracks near the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard.The man appeared to put a black glove on one hand, then pull something out of a bag. That's when police shot and killed him.Police said the female suspect fled into a warehouse. Authorities evacuated the warehouse as they searched for the suspect. The woman attempted to hide, but was later found and taken into custody without incident, according to police.Officials said a gun has not been found at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the South Gate Police Department in its officer-involved shooting investigation.