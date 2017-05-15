NEWS

Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase ended in the Paramount area, according to officials. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the Paramount area Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the chase began in South Gate on Atlantic Boulevard at about 12:45 p.m. Three suspects, two men and a woman, were in a stolen white van with red rims driving erratically, according to officials.

Police said the van pulled over during the chase and let one of the men out who surrendered.

The woman and other male suspect pulled behind a Target store, jumped a fence and attempted to flee on foot while carrying bags. The man was spotted running down railroad tracks near the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect was shot to death by police after a chase ended in the Paramount area on Monday.


The man appeared to put a black glove on one hand, then pull something out of a bag. That's when police shot and killed him.

Police said the female suspect fled into a warehouse. Authorities evacuated the warehouse as they searched for the suspect. The woman attempted to hide, but was later found and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Officials said a gun has not been found at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the South Gate Police Department in its officer-involved shooting investigation.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more info as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingpolice chaseofficer-involved shootinghigh-speed chaseLong BeachLos Angeles CountySouth GateParamount
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Baton Rouge high school quarterback gunned down ahead of graduation, no suspects or motive
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
More News
Top Stories
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in South LA
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
Show More
Corona scene cleared after car dangles over side of freeway
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
More News
Top Video
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Looking for a new SUV this year? You've got lots of choices
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
More Video