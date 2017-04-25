Police injured a man during an officer-involved shooting in West Covina after the suspect reportedly acted aggressively toward officers.West Covina police received a call about a man acting suspiciously outside a business in the 1500 block of Amar Road around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.Investigators believed the man could have been on probation and cut off his ankle bracelet.Responding officers said the suspect was acting like he was possibly under the influence.The suspect did not heed police orders and began to flee. At one point, he turned around and moved toward the officers in an aggressive way, authorities said. That's when an officer-involved shooting occurred.Police fired off at least five rounds, which reportedly struck the man in the legs. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not known, but officials said he was expected to survive.Investigators also said one police officer was struck in the vest, but it was likely friendly fire.The suspect's identity was not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.