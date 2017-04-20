NEWS

Police set 'trap' for pot smokers: Cheetos and video games

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a staged picture showing a "trap" baited with munchies and video games - along with an officer ready to net any stoners who take the bait! (Wyoming Police Department)

WYOMING, Minn. --
A police department in Minnesota is getting a lot of attention for a humorous photo posted on Twitter on what's known as "Weed Day."

As you may know, April 20, or 4/20, corresponds with a numerical nickname for marijuana.

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted a staged picture showing a "trap" baited with munchies and video games - along with an officer ready to net any stoners who take the bait. The trap included Doritos, Cheetos and Grand Theft Auto.

The caption reads: "Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420"


The post has been retweeted more than 143,000 times and liked more than 272,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
