Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise at Virginia Park

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
As soon as news broke of the shooting at a GOP baseball game in Alexandria this morning, politicians and celebrities turned to social media to express shock and prayers for the victims.

At least four people were shot during the GOP congressional baseball game, including Republican Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two members of their security detail.

President Trump released the following statement from the White House:


The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio offered his prayers for Scalise and those injured in Twitter:



Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California called the shooting 'horrific':


Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot while meeting constituents in her Arizona district in January 2011, tweeted this statement:



Here is a look at the other statements of support from members of Congress:


