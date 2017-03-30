Poll: Californians divided on gas taxes, vehicle fees to fix roads

In the wake of an announcement by California Governor Jerry Brown of a proposed gas tax to fund the legislature's $52 billion plan to fix roads, voters in the state appear to be conflicted on the prospect of higher taxes on fuel.An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by Survey USA revealed that some residents of the Golden State are uncertain when it comes to the method of funding repairs, and whether they're even needed at all.When surveyed on the overall condition of the roads and highways in California, residents were almost evenly divided between "good," "fair" and "poor."Still, those surveyed did not necessarily agree that a gas tax is the answer to the state's highway infrastructure woes. Some of the money to pay for the $52 billion roads bill would come from an additional 12-cent-per-gallon gas tax levied on the state's drivers.Forty-four percent of respondents opposed the tax increase, but at least 37 percent indicated that they would support such a measure. Nearly 20 percent said they felt unsure.When it came to the proposed 20-cent-per-gallon tax increase on diesel fuel, California residents who participated in the survey gave virtually the same responses.Transportation fees tacked on to electric and hybrid vehicles as well as a brand new fee ranging from $25-$175 per year to be stacked on top of vehicle registration fees were not totally out of the question for Californians polled, though the new fee seemed a significantly less popular notion.Fifty-nine percent of respondents opposed the proposed "transportation improvement fee," the highest margin of opposition to any question asked in the survey.State Republicans have called the roads revenue plan the largest gas tax increase in California's history. It would add $5 billion to Caltrans' $10.5 billion budget. Most California residents surveyed didn't think the additional funds were necessary, however.Sixty-one percent of those polled said the agency should make better use of the revenue it has now.