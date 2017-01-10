NEWS

Pomona motorcycle officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash

Investigators are seen in Pomona following a wreck involving a motorcycle officer on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Pomona Police Department motorcycle officer was critically injured in a wreck while responding to a separate fatal crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

The first collision occurred in the 2200 block of N. Garey Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car around 6:35 a.m. The driver initially fled but later returned to the scene.

The injured man, described to be in his 40s or 50s, died at the scene, the coroner's office reported.

Pomona police said the motorcycle officer was responding to this fatal crash when the officer was involved in a separate wreck in the 1400 block of N. Garey Avenue.

The officer was critically injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Garey Avenue was closed in the area, and an investigation was underway.

City News Service contributed to this report.
