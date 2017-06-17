NEWS

Pop-up event celebrates immigrants in Los Angeles

A two-day pop-up event in Los Angeles is celebrating immigrant culture with art, food and dramatic readings. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At a difficult time for immigrants around the nation, a two-day pop-up event in mid-city Los Angeles is celebrating immigrant culture.

The two-day event titled I Stand with Immigrants, features art, music, food, comedy and dramatic readings all by those with roots outside the United States.

This weekend's event is also rather timely. The Department of Homeland Security announced President Donald Trump will keep DACA in place - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - but not DAPA - Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.

"We have seen, especially here in Los Angeles, we've seen stories of fathers and mothers being stolen from children, American citizens," said Paola Mendoza, a filmmaker and immigrant from Colombia. "That is not what this country was founded on. That is not what this country is supposed to be doing to families."

The free event continues all day Saturday.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
