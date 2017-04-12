NEWS

Power knocked out to thousands in Hollywood after crash

Power was knocked out to thousands in Hollywood after an SUV crashed into a power pole on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands were reportedly without power in Hollywood after an SUV crashed into a power pole Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the crash happened at Seward Street and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 3:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the crash, and LADWP said detectives must finish collecting evidence before crews could begin restoring power.

As of 6 p.m., LADWP said 3,000 customers were impacted, including residential and commercial customers.

Actress Mindy Kaling tweeted that power was out to Paramount Studios.


LADWP said it did not have an estimated time that the power would be restored.
Related Topics:
newspower outagecrashHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump won't say if he has confidence in Bannon: Report
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
Man finds python in hotel room drawer
Trump suggests Russia may have had knowledge of Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Deaf Dalmatian helps LA hospital patients heal through sign language
Documents show abuse allegations against San Bernardino gunman
In 'Norman,' Richard Gere plays small-time hustler with big-time friend
United offering compensation to passengers after fiasco
Sylvester Stallone sues Warner Bros. alleging fraud
Claims filed against Anahiem over tainted water that led to dental infections
Show More
Reward offered in death of man shot while playing basketball with kids
New water bottle: drink first, then eat the packaging
Police chase ends in Cerritos after road-rage suspect spins out
El Monte neighbors upset after they say 'racist' sign posted
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies of leukemia at 57
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos