Power knocked out to thousands in Hollywood after crash

With the great cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto! There was just a huge power outage all over Paramount... due to our spark? pic.twitter.com/UiS3crMB2F — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2017

Thousands were reportedly without power in Hollywood after an SUV crashed into a power pole Wednesday evening.Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the crash happened at Seward Street and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 3:35 p.m.The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the crash, and LADWP said detectives must finish collecting evidence before crews could begin restoring power.As of 6 p.m., LADWP said 3,000 customers were impacted, including residential and commercial customers.Actress Mindy Kaling tweeted that power was out to Paramount Studios.LADWP said it did not have an estimated time that the power would be restored.