Crews working hard under difficult conditions to restore power in Hollywood. We thank you for you patience! — LADWP (@LADWP) July 8, 2017

A power outage affected hundreds of residents and customers for several hours Saturday in the Hollywood area, utility officials said.The incident, which began about 10 a.m., left hundreds of businesses and residences without electricity near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.Authorities were out directing traffic at the busy intersection."Crews are out there now and we hope to have it fixed shortly," DWP spokesman Michael Ventre said of the outage.Several businesses, such as Chick-Fil-A and Rite-Aid, lost power and were forced to close.LADWP said power was restored to all customers around 4 p.m., but many people said they still did not have electricity.The cause of the outage was under investigation.