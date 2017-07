Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working to restore power to The Grove in the Fairfax District Thursday.The outage was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street, at and around the shopping center. LADWP crews expect it to be restored by 7:30 p.m.It was unclear what caused the outage, but it's been a day of hot and humid conditions. It was also unclear how many businesses were affected by the outage.