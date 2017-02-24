A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot repeatedly in South Los Angeles, which resulted in the death of her fetus.Authorities said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. and Storm Reeves was found half-naked on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of 77th Street and Raymond Avenue.The woman was shot multiple times in the upper torso and once in the head, authorities said. The San Fernando Valley resident, who has a 2-year-old child, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery.Authorities said after Reeves was taken out of surgery, it was revealed that her fetus had died. She had been 6 1/2 to 7 months pregnant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She remained hospitalized Thursday evening but was not expected to survive."This is one of the most saddest instances that I have ever seen," said LAPD Capt. Peter Whittingham said at an emotional news conference. "I can't imagine the kind of cowardice, the barbaric kind of behavior, the callousness that went into the mind or provoked somebody to do something like this."The captain added a message for the shooter: "We will bring you to justice."Jeanine Gardner said she was woken up and witnessed an argument that led to a shooting.Tonya Floyd lives across the street from where the woman was shot and said nothing usually happens in the neighborhood.Authorities canvassed the area for additional witnesses and wanted to speak with people who might know more than they realize. The only thing Gardner noticed about the suspect is that the person was driving a white truck."Everything just happened too fast and I thought, 'Dang, it's too early in the morning for this,'" she said.She added that she always thought her neighborhood was safe, but this incident is making her second-guess that.No information on a suspect or suspects was released. It is unclear what the argument was about.The investigation was ongoing.