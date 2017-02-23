A homicide investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot in the chest in South Los Angeles, which resulted in the death of her unborn fetus.Authorities said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. and the woman was found on the street in the 1300 block of 77th Street and Raymond Avenue.The woman was shot multiple times, authorities said. She has not been identified but is in her mid-20s to early 30s. She was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery.The woman is listed in critical condition. Authorities said after the woman was taken out of surgery, it was revealed that her unborn child had died.No information on a suspect or suspects was released.The investigation was ongoing.