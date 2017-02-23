NEWS

Pregnant woman loses unborn child after being shot in chest in South LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

A homicide investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot in the chest in South Los Angeles, which resulted in the death of her unborn fetus. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A homicide investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot in the chest in South Los Angeles, which resulted in the death of her unborn fetus.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. and the woman was found on the street in the 1300 block of 77th Street and Raymond Avenue.

The woman was shot multiple times, authorities said. She has not been identified but is in her mid-20s to early 30s. She was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery.

The woman is listed in critical condition. Authorities said after the woman was taken out of surgery, it was revealed that her unborn child had died.

No information on a suspect or suspects was released.

The investigation was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newswoman shotpregnant womanhomicide investigationshootingsurgerySouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter storm to bring swath of snow to the Plains and Midwest
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
French Obama devotees launch 'OBAMA17' campaign
More News
Top Stories
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Mother fatally struck while carrying child, 2, in El Sereno hit-and-run
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
MLB players' union agrees to pitchless intentional walks
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
Show More
Hollywood arsonist seeking new trial on sanity
Man, woman found shot dead in San Manuel parking garage
High school student's pig found tortured, hanged on campus
Protesters gather outside Rep. Ken Calvert's fundraiser at Riverside hotel
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
More News
Top Video
Anaheim protesters clog streets, surround cars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Mother fatally struck while carrying child, 2, in El Sereno hit-and-run
Protesters gather outside Rep. Ken Calvert's fundraiser at Riverside hotel
More Video