Preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes San Bernardino area

A preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shook the San Bernardino area on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The shallow quake struck at 12:59 p.m. Its epicenter was located three miles north of Colton and four miles east of Rialto, and was measured at a depth of about a 1/4 of a mile, the USGS said.According to the agency, more than 60 people reported that they felt the temblor in nearby areas including Grand Terrace, Bloomington, Highland and Loma Linda.There were no immediate indications of injuries or damage.In Jurupa Valley, ABC7 viewer Fernando Vargas said the incident "felt like a truck passing by, no shaking.""The windows shook a little in Bloomington," viewer Jose Garcia said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.