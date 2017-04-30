NEWS

Preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes San Bernardino area

(U.S. Geological Survey)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) --
A preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shook the San Bernardino area on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck at 12:59 p.m. Its epicenter was located three miles north of Colton and four miles east of Rialto, and was measured at a depth of about a 1/4 of a mile, the USGS said.

According to the agency, more than 60 people reported that they felt the temblor in nearby areas including Grand Terrace, Bloomington, Highland and Loma Linda.

There were no immediate indications of injuries or damage.
In Jurupa Valley, ABC7 viewer Fernando Vargas said the incident "felt like a truck passing by, no shaking."

"The windows shook a little in Bloomington," viewer Jose Garcia said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGSSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US coalition strikes against ISIS killed at least 352 civilians since 2014, Pentagon says
Mugshot shows S.C. kidnapping suspect with black eyes, goes viral
Shooting spree victim identified by coroner as Norwalk man, 44
WH official: 'We've looked at' changing libel laws that would restrict press freedom
More News
Top Stories
Shooting spree victim identified by coroner as Norwalk man, 44
From the archives: ABC7's coverage of 1992 LA riots
Vigil held to mark 25th anniversary of LA riots
Journalists honor press freedom at a dinner without Trump
Small brush fire in Riverside destroys 1 home
Mugshot shows S.C. kidnapping suspect with black eyes, goes viral
Black, Korean communities come together for LA riots anniversary
Show More
Cops, students learn from each other in LA riots-inspired program
Shannen Doherty's breast cancer in remission after 2-year battle
Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies
Autism walk draws thousands to raise money for research
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in pair of crashes on I-405 in Inglewood
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos