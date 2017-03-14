Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation

HOUSTON --A Houston lawmaker has introduced a bill that would fine men $100 for masturbation except when done in a medical clinic for reproductive purposes.
The legislation also requires doctors to conduct rectal exams before performing a vasectomy or prescribing Viagra.
The bill by Democrat Jessic Farrar is intended as a satirical statement on laws written by men telling women what they can and cannot do with their bodies.
Farrar's House Bill 4260 or "Man's Right To Know Act" would regulate masturbation for men and fine them $100 "for each emission, (which) will be considered an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life."
"Men need to be a part of this equation too. So let's examine if they had to undergo these invasive procedures, medically unnecessary procedures in fact and see what it's like," Farrar said.
Farrar's bill promotes abstinence or occasional self-gratification inside a medical facility.
Farrar said she doesn't expect the bill to pass, but she wanted to bring attention to the kinds of obstacles women go through to receive health care in Texas.