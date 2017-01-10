  • BREAKING NEWS Sen. Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing - WATCH LIVE
Prosecutors plan to retry ex-Sheriff Lee Baca on corruption charges

Former Los Angeles Sheriff Lee Baca is seen in an undated file photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday they plan to retry former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca on corruption charges after his trial ended in a mistrial.

On Dec. 22, a jury deadlocked on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice against Baca. Jurors said the panel was split 11-1 in favor of acquittal.

If convicted on the three counts he was charged with, Baca could have faced up to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The charges stem from an FBI investigation into the Los Angeles County jails.

Baca had initially agreed earlier in 2016 to plead guilty to one felony count of lying to the FBI about his knowledge that sheriff's officials approached and threatened to arrest an FBI agent in 2013.

He later withdrew the plea when the judge found the maximum six-month sentence to be too lenient.

Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson said he wants opening statements to be given on Feb. 21, but a date was not immediately set for the start of jury selection.

Anderson also said the re-trial would be on all three charges against Baca -- the obstruction and conspiracy counts, along with a charge of making false statements to federal investigators. The false statements charge was not included in the first trial, with Anderson ruling previously that Baca would be tried separately on that count.
