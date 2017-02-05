NEWS

Protesters march against Dakota Access Pipeline at Pershing Square

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of protesters on Sunday were rallying against the Dakota Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as the travel ban. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Protesters on Sunday were rallying against the Dakota Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as the travel ban.

Southern California demonstrators gathered at Pershing Square. The goal was to meet at 5th and Olive streets at 10 a.m. and march to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles at about 11:30 a.m.

The demonstration is over the Trump administration's executive order fast-tracking the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

North Dakota regulators were weighing evidence presented at a hearing to determine whether the developer violated state rules regarding reported Native American artifacts found near the construction site.

In L.A., the fight for awareness is strong, and activists said thousands signed up for Sunday's demonstration.

There have been months of protests by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters. Still, about 500 people were camped out in North Dakota, arguing that the project would contaminate drinking water and damage sacred burial sites.

A few days ago, those protesters were told to relocate part of their campsite because of flooding concerns in that area.

The proposed $3.8 billion pipeline, once finished, would span four states.
Related Topics:
newsprotestrallyu.s. & worldoilenvironmentPresident Donald TrumpDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
GOP Sen. Sasse Doesn't 'Understand' Trump on Putin or 'So-Called Judges'
VP Pence Responds on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of 'Repeal and Replace'
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
More News
Top Stories
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department Motion to Immediately Lift Block on Travel Ban
Man apparently fatally struck by Red Line train in Hollywood
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
20-year-old man arrested in murder of NY jogger, police confirm
2 killed after van careens off 101 Fwy overpass in Hollywood
1 hiker killed, 4 rescued after fall in area above Azusa
DOJ asks court to stay order on Trump's travel ban
Show More
FCC blocks companies from giving cheap internet to poor families
Simi Valley suspect sought in stabbing of roommate
Arrests made in 1993 Westlake District apartment fire that killed 10
Supporters, opponents protest at LAX over Trump's travel ban
Man in Riverside accused of deliberately striking elderly stranger
More News
Top Video
Man dies in front of families at Norwalk Chuck E. Cheese's
20-year-old man arrested in murder of NY jogger, police confirm
Famed Anaheim restaurant erupts in flames
A look at some Super Bowl ads that target car buyers
More Video