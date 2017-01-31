NEWS

Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students at the University of California at Irvine protested President Trump's order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. (KABC)

By and Amy Powell
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
More protests were held around Southern California on Tuesday against President Donald Trump's executive orders restricting entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protests were held at the University of California at Riverside, at a Republican congressional office in Irvine and at UC Irvine, among other locations.

In Riverside, several hundred students protested Trump's order, in addition to his plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

EMBED More News Videos

Students at the University of California at Riverside protested President Trump's order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.



In Irvine, one protest was held at the office of Republican Congresswoman Mimi Walters.

Another was held at UC Irvine.

The school has 154 students who hail from the seven countries on the Trump executive order. The school has advised its students from those countries not to travel outside the United States for now.

Students at the protest said they wanted to send the message that UCI is a safe place for students from Muslim countries.

"There's a little bit of fear, but also a lot of hope that we'll overcome this," said student Sara Boukai. "We'll be able to get through this and show that our voices together are so much louder than anybody."
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald TrumpprotestimmigrationtravelRiversideRiverside CountyIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Doctor blocked from returning to US sues Trump
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Jewish center in Long Beach
More News
Top Stories
Trump names Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Crews evaluating hillside stability after Hollywood Hills landslide
Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Robbery suspects lead LA deputies on chase with baby in car
Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
Show More
Doctor blocked from returning to US sues Trump
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Woman recalls vicious pit bull attack in Jurupa Valley
Man arrested in shooting death of 2 at Irvine home
Street vending decriminalized in LA
More News
Top Video
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
Crews evaluating hillside stability after Hollywood Hills landslide
Trump names Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Woman recalls vicious pit bull attack in Jurupa Valley
More Video